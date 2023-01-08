The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $333.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

