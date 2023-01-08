Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.44. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 48,489 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 6.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.