Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.44. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 48,489 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.