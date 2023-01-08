ThetaDrop Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $63,488.43 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

