Threshold Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Threshold has a total market cap of $162.94 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01639443 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,255,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

