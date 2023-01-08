Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $163.11 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040768 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234576 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01639443 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,255,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.