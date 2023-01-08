Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.