Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

