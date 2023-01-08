Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 261,459 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 113.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 145.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

