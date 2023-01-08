Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.54. 1,275,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

