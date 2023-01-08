Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 591,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 131,986 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.