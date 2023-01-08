Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of PEG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,683. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

