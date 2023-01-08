Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IJK opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.