TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) PT Lowered to €35.00 at Barclays

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

