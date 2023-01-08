Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $12.82. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 26,410 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

