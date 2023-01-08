Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

