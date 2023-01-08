Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $57.38 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.38 million and $569,079.99 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00611114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00254100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18619716 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $569,051.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”



