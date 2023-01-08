UMA Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00009209 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $107.76 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00433949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.01467119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.94 or 0.30650652 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

