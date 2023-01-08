Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,082.31 ($49.18).

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,201.50 ($50.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.62. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,991.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

