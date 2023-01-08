Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 229,077 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $343,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

