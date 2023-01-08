Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $4.33 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $48.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00033042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00474959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46688476 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $36,342,425.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

