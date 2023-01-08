Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

