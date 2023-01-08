Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

