Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 20.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,832. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

