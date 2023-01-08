Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average of $358.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

