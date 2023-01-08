Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day moving average is $358.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

