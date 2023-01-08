Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

