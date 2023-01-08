Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468,279.64 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Velas has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $468,279.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00064705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,399,111,466 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.