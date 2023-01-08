Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0218

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.97 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0217905 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,288,938.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

