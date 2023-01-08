Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.99 million and $9.96 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0217905 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,288,938.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

