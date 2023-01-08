Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.49 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $45.49 million and $561,382.16 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,236.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00475503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00123953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00924243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00615686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00258597 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

