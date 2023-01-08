Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $62,733.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00450749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00917493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00118181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00603284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00254760 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,847,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

