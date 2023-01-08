VirtualMeta Price Down 3.2% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $16,895.02 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00206975 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,776.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

