VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOXX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 371,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,827 over the last three months. 41.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

