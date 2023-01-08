Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Walken has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

