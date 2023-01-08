Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 769 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.