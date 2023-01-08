WAX Price Hits $0.0443 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $103.24 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,332,801,215 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

