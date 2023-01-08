Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

W stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,346 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% in the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

