Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
BATS IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.