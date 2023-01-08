Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

