Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

