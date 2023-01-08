Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $42.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

KR opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.