Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price to $15.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 498,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,170,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 442,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

