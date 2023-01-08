WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $435.38 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.04 or 0.01582171 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008242 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018236 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.01780645 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04361265 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

