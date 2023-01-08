WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $435.38 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $435.38 million and approximately $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.43 or 0.01566470 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008267 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018480 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033276 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.64 or 0.01780166 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
