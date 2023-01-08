XIDO FINANCE Price Reaches $2.41 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $68.23 million and approximately $507,827.88 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00014225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432321 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01466088 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.33 or 0.30535707 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”



