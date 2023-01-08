XRP (XRP) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $17.82 billion and $737.72 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003758 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
