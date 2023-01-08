XSGD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $353,689.85 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $353,689.85 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,826,219 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

