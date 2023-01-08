XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $50.44 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. XSGD has a market cap of $50.44 million and $155,567.94 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,826,219 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

