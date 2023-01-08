XYO One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234862 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00657279 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,078,062.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

