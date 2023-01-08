Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Qudian accounts for approximately 21.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 3.01% of Qudian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

QD stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

