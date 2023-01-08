YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $218.32 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.32 million and $68,717.40 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.01611844 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.48 or 0.30505015 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, "YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

